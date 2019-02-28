PITTSBURGH - There will be a chance of a few snow flurries Thursday morning, but then clouds will give way to a little sun for a brief period.
Thick clouds will build back in later in the afternoon.
Snow will develop late Thursday night, mainly after 10 p.m. in Pittsburgh.
High temperatures Thursday will reach the mid-30s after a chilly start in the low 20s.
Expect the chance for a quick 1 to 2 inches of snow late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
There may be some slick spots for Friday’s morning commute depending on how fast road crews can get the roads cleared before rush hour.
