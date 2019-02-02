It will be cold early Saturday with areas of fog possible, then a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon. A south wind will push the temperature to near 40 degrees across the region.
Mostly cloudy tonight and Sunday with warm air moving in over the snowpack, areas of fog and a bit of drizzle are possible.
Temperatures will be near 50 degrees on Sunday and close to 60 degrees on Monday. Showers will cross the area on Monday night and end early on Tuesday Morning.
