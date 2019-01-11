PITTSBURGH - Flurries and bitter wind chills will start the day Friday ahead of snow for many this weekend.
Scattered flurries will create a few icy patches on area roads to start the day Friday before tapering off by the afternoon.
Temperatures will only push into the upper 20s to near 30 during the afternoon.
Snow will move back into the area Saturday afternoon, with several hours of light to moderate snow through Saturday evening before tapering off to a few snow showers and flurries Saturday night and Sunday.
One to 3 inches of snow are possible through Sunday for Pittsburgh, with less north and more near the Mason-Dixon line and in the mountains.
