Cold Friday morning with plenty of sunshine rest of the day

PITTSBURGH — It’s much colder this morning with temperatures around 30 degrees area wide. Winds have settled a bit but still enough to drop wind chills closer to 20 degrees in parts of the area. Any leftover flurries or low clouds should fizzle out by mid-morning, leaving us with plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day.

It won’t be quite as chilly tonight, but temperatures will struggle to get back to average Saturday as a weak clipper system swings through. Occasional showers can be expected from mid-morning through about mid-day, with gradual drying expected during the afternoon. However, it will be breezy and turn quite chilly with lows Saturday night dipping well down into the 20s.

Sunday will be a mainly dry day, but a fast-moving front will bring us more rain by evening. Monday will be a windy day as cooler air pours in again, dropping highs into the 40s for at least a couple of days next week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group