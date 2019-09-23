  • Cold front on the way to kick off first day of fall

    PITTSBURGH - Make sure you find the umbrella before leaving the house today.

    On and off rain showers will be with us to start the week. 

    It will not rain all day, but pockets of moderate rain could lead to ponding on area roads by mid-morning.

    It will be breezy, too, as a front crosses the area and winds will gust to 30 mph at times.  

    Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s with humidity dropping off late in the day and this evening.

    Tuesday and Wednesday will once again have plenty of sunshine with lower humidity.

