A cold front will move through our area this evening bringing showers and occasional thunderstorms.
The strongest will contain locally heavy rainfall and thunder. Ponding on roadways may be a concern with the heaviest storms.
Patchy fog will develop tonight and could limit visibility to 3 to 5 miles Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will bring a few showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially south and east of Pittsburgh. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
Sunday will also bring occasional showers with highs in the upper 70s.
