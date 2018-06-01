  • Cold front to bring showers, possible thunderstorm Friday evening

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    A cold front will move through our area this evening bringing showers and occasional thunderstorms.

    DOWNLOAD: SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Related Headlines

    The strongest will contain locally heavy rainfall and thunder. Ponding on roadways may be a concern with the heaviest storms. 

    Patchy fog will develop tonight and could limit visibility to 3 to 5 miles Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will bring a few showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially south and east of Pittsburgh. Highs will be in the mid-70s. 

    STORM TRACKER: Rain moving into the area through Saturday

    Sunday will also bring occasional showers with highs in the upper 70s. 

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updates online and on Channel 11 News.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cold front to bring showers, possible thunderstorm Friday evening

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police searching for murder suspect considered armed, dangerous

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster helps hand out free glasses to kids

  • Headline Goes Here

    Primanti Bros., Mrs. T's Pierogies joining forces on new sandwich --…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Three Rivers Arts Festival kicks off busy weekend in Pittsburgh