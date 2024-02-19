Cold kicks off week of roller-coaster temperatures

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for a roller-coaster week of temperatures.

You’ll want warm layers heading out the door Monday with temperatures starting the day in the low to mid 20s. We’ll warm up a bit through the day with highs approaching 40 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

Daytime temps will be warming up for the middle of the week, but overnight lows will fall back into the 20s the next couple of nights. It will be dry through Wednesday.

Our next rainmaker arrives late Wednesday night and Thursday. Rain could be heavy at times on Thursday before colder air brings us a chance of flurries to start the weekend.

