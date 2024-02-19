Weather

Cold kicks off week of roller-coaster temperatures

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

WPXI - cold freezing conditions WPXI - cold freezing conditions

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for a roller-coaster week of temperatures.

You’ll want warm layers heading out the door Monday with temperatures starting the day in the low to mid 20s. We’ll warm up a bit through the day with highs approaching 40 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

Daytime temps will be warming up for the middle of the week, but overnight lows will fall back into the 20s the next couple of nights. It will be dry through Wednesday.

Our next rainmaker arrives late Wednesday night and Thursday. Rain could be heavy at times on Thursday before colder air brings us a chance of flurries to start the weekend.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Jaromir Jagr's return to Pittsburgh ends with his No. 68 being retired — and catharsis
  • Pittsburgh indoor bike park closing after nearly 11 years in business
  • Man charged for stabbing another man multiple times in Whitehall, police say
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh residents concerned about safety after Bigelow Boulevard pedestrian tunnel is closed
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read