    By: Scott Harbaugh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will start the day in the 20s Tuesday, with wind chills in the teens before sunshine warms temperatures into the mid-40s for the afternoon.

    Keep the sunglasses around for Wednesday. Southerly winds and plenty of sunshine will push temperatures well into the 50s Wednesday afternoon after another cold start.

    Clouds slowly fill back in Thursday, with scattered showers developing later in the day.

    On and off showers will be with us into much of the weekend, but it will be mild. High temperatures Thursday will be near 60 degrees and into the 60s Friday and Saturday.

