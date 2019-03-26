PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will start the day in the 20s Tuesday, with wind chills in the teens before sunshine warms temperatures into the mid-40s for the afternoon.
Keep the sunglasses around for Wednesday. Southerly winds and plenty of sunshine will push temperatures well into the 50s Wednesday afternoon after another cold start.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
Clouds slowly fill back in Thursday, with scattered showers developing later in the day.
On and off showers will be with us into much of the weekend, but it will be mild. High temperatures Thursday will be near 60 degrees and into the 60s Friday and Saturday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}