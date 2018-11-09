PITTSBURGH - Steady rain, moderate at times will continue through the afternoon commute. This evening will dry out briefly before more rain moves in through 10 p.m.
Rain will turn to snow showers overnight and into the morning Saturday. Expect a few lake-effect snow showers in our northeast counties Saturday. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.
SNOW! We have #snow in Big Beaver. I’m live in one of the @WPXI Traffic Trackers. Sloooow down! Turn on Channel 11 Morning News right now. pic.twitter.com/0Oh51aqN1n— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 9, 2018
Saturday will feel more like January with highs in the 30s. Wind gusts to 35 and possibly 40 mph are likely during the day Saturday. This will keep the wind chill in the teens and lower 20s through the day.
