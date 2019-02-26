PITTSBURGH - Grab the heavy coat as you get going Tuesday morning. Temperatures won't move very far during the day.
Temperatures will be in the 20s Tuesday morning and only recover into the lower 30s. Expect a lot of clouds and a few flurries through the day.
A front will approach the area Wednesday, bringing a few hours of rain and snow showers.
Most of the precipitation will be light, but a quick coating of snow is possible along the Interstate 80 corridor Wednesday afternoon and evening. Pittsburgh will see mostly rain showers, with some snow mixing in.
Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees during the afternoon Wednesday.
