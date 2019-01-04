PITTSBURGH - Wind chills will start off in the 20s Friday, but sun will push temperatures to near 50 degrees during the afternoon.
Clouds and rain push into the area Friday night from south to north.
A steady period of rain is likely late Friday night into Saturday morning.
The rain heads out as quickly as it heads in, with most areas dry by Saturday afternoon.
Temperatures will stay above normal through the weekend, with highs in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday.
