Cold to start the day, highs making it into the low to mid 50s

PITTSBURGH — It will be a decent day Friday with clouds increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will be cold to start the day with highs making it into the lower to mid 50s later this afternoon.

Rain showers will arrive Saturday and could make the Pitt - Notre Dame game a bit damp at times. Rain will be steadier late in the day and during the evening with the risk of strong to severe storms Saturday evening that could bring damaging winds.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a shower or two early. It will be windy with temperatures falling into the 40s for much of the afternoon. Wind gusts will top 35 mph.

