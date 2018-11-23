PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will climb nearly 25 degrees from start to finish Friday as milder air moves into the area.
It will still be cold for early Black Friday shopping with lows in the teens, but highs will make it into the low 40s by the afternoon.
Clouds will thicken up late Friday evening, with the next system pushing rain back into the area by Saturday morning. Some areas may see an icy mix of freezing rain and sleet as the system gets going early Saturday, but temperatures will warm up enough to change any wintry mix to all rain for most areas by mid-morning.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the system, so check back often Thursday night and Friday as we get the final track and timing nailed down.
Saturday looks like a soaker at this point, with a cold rain off and on for most of the day.
