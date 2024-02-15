Cold start to Thursday with gusty winds, scattered showers later

PITTSBURGH — A cold start Thursday morning with wake-up temperatures are in the upper teens and low 20s.

Increasing clouds are expected early ahead of the next system that will move in later Thursday afternoon. Winds from the southwest will push temperatures to the upper 40s and low 50s Thursday ahead of scattered rain showers for the afternoon. Wind gusts Thursday afternoon and evening could reach up to 30-35 mph. This quick moving system will bring rain showers to the area around 3 p.m. and will end early in the evening. Lingering showers can’t be ruled out late evening with some snow showers mixing in.

Colder air will filter in behind this system to close out the work week. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 30s Friday with a chance of snow showers in the area Friday evening with a system that will mainly pass by to the south of our area. Areas south of I-70 could see some light snow accumulation.

