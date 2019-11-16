PITTSBURGH - It'll be a cold start to a chilly November weekend.
We'll stay dry with plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will stay below average for the entire weekend.
Saturday night will be cold, temperatures in the mid-20s, but it'll be good viewing for the Leonid Meteor Shower. While not one of the more active events, you might be able to catch a glimpse of about 15-20 meteors per hour.
If you need to get out and rake the leaves this weekend, the better day is Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures in the afternoon.
An unsettled start to the work week is possible as the next system looks to slide by our north, providing a slight chance for some showers Monday and Tuesday.
