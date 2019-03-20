PITTSBURGH - The first day of spring will bring milder temperatures with rain showers moving in at night.
You'll need the jacket early Wednesday as temperatures start out below freezing, but look for a nice warm-up by the afternoon as winds from the south push highs into the 50s.
The first of two systems will move in Wednesday night with increasing clouds and a few showers.
Showers will be with us off and on through the day Thursday. Rain totals will average about a quarter of an inch.
The second system will bring in colder air, so snow showers are in the forecast Friday, but temperatures will limit much in the way of accumulation. Snow will mix with rain in some areas during the day.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track this system and where accumulating snow could cause slick spots.
