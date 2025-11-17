Cold start to the week, temperatures rising as the week continues

PITTSBURGH — We’ll get a couple of glancing blows of winter weather to start the week with temperatures heading up the second half of the week.

It will be a blustery, cold day Monday with highs only making it into the mid 40s. The wind will make it feel like it’s in the 30s much of the day. Snow showers will whiten the ground in parts of the area north of Route 422 Monday morning before snow showers shut off for the afternoon.

Another system arrives on Tuesday with the chance for snow showers mixing with rain showers in the morning then changing to all rain showers by the afternoon. No major road issues are expected, but a slick spot or two is possible during the morning on untreated surfaces.

Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest weather updates and alerts. Don’t forget to get the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group