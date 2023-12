PITTSBURGH — Dress in layers the next couple of days.

Early morning temperatures will be very cold with a nice warm up during the daytime hours. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine today and Friday.

We’ll see some clouds move in Saturday, but it will be dry. High temperatures will push into the 50s.

The next chance of rain comes Sunday.

