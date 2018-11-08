PITTSBURGH - Cold temperatures will leave you shivering at the bus stop Thursday morning.
Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. They will creep into the mid-40s during the afternoon with sun slowly giving way to high clouds during the day.
Related Headlines
A southern storm will bring wet weather back into the area Friday, with some areas cold enough for snow to start the day Friday.
TRACK THE RAIN/SNOW: INTERACTIVE RADAR
The best chance for snow is north of Butler, toward Interstate 80.
All areas will see rain during the afternoon.
This is a complicated system, so keep checking with Severe Weather Team 11 as we update the latest track.
You can get instant alerts and warnings from Severe Weather Team 11 to your smart device with the WPXI Severe Weather Team 11 app. It's free at iTunes and Google Play.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}