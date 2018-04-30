  • Cold temperatures to give way for major warmup later in week

    It will still be cold Sunday night into Monday with lows in the 30s.

    The wind will diminish and become southerly, beginning a rather large warmup. Conditions will turn milder on Monday, with an afternoon high in the mid 60s, and then warmer by Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 80.

    The next round of rain showers will be torward the evening on Wednesday.

