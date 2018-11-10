PITTSBURGH - Hello, winter!
January-like temperatures will greet you as you head out Saturday. Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s. With wind gusts to near 30 mph, it will feel more like the teens to low 20s with wind chills.
A few snow flurries will occur mainly north and east, but the cold will have a bigger impact on your outdoor plans.
We'll get a break on Sunday between systems, but Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking an East Coast storm that could bring the first shoveling snow of the season to the area early next week.
This is a complicated system, and the eventual track and timing will determine what we get (rain or snow) and how much. Our team of meteorologists will be tracking this system through the weekend and providing constant updates.
