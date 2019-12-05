  • Cold temps, snow flurries could cause slick conditions Thursday

    A very cold start to Thursday with wind chills in the low 20s and light snow showers tapering off.

    Clouds early but a brighter afternoon ahead. It will be cold with highs only making it to the upper 30s and the breezy conditions keep wind chills in the low to mid 20s this morning and around 30° this afternoon. 

    More clouds Friday and back to average with a slight chance of a stray shower or flurry as a system passes us mainly to our north. 

    The weekend looks dry and chilly to start but warmer by Sunday near 50° ahead of the next system that will bring rain by the start to the next work week.

