PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will be in the upper 20s, with wind chills close to 20 degrees, Tuesday morning.
Sun will break out through the day, pushing high temperatures into the upper 30s.
Temperatures will return to the 40s Wednesday, but rain isn't too far off. The next storm system brings rain back to the area late Thursday, with an inch or more of rain possible through Friday evening.
