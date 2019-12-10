PITTSBURGH - Take the winter coats with you as you head out early Tuesday -- another season shift on the way, with temperatures falling through the day. Colder air will drop temperatures into the 30s by the afternoon commute, and wind chills will dip into the teens early Wednesday.
Snow showers are in the forecast late Tuesday-especially north and east of Pittsburgh. Locally-no accumulation is expected at this time.
