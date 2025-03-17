Colder air returns after warm, stormy weekend

PITTSBURGH — After a warm and stormy weekend much colder air returns to the forecast to kick off the week. You’ll need to grab a warm jacket before you head out the door this morning. Wake-up temperatures will be in the 30s. Expect lots of clouds with a few lingering showers in spots early this morning. Clouds will decrease through the day with more sunshine this afternoon. Highs will only make it to the mid-40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Tuesday will start cold around the freezing mark, but temperatures will jump into the 60s by the afternoon. Much warmer Wednesday with highs in the 70s before temperatures tumble through the day on Thursday.

