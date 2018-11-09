PITTSBURGH - A southern storm will bring wet weather back into the area Friday, with some areas cold enough for snow to start the day Friday.
The best chance for a rain/snow mix is along the I-80 corridor, although our recent data shows the potential for that wintry mix to occur in the northern parts of Lawrence, Butler and perhaps even Armstrong counties.
All areas will see rain during the afternoon. It could be moderate to heavy in intensity, with some areas picking up 0.50 to 1 inch of rain.
This is a complicated system, so keep checking with Severe Weather Team 11 as we update the latest track.
