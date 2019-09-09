  • Comfortable, low humidity for Monday before summer-like temps return

    PITTSBURGH - There will be one more evening of comfortable temperatures before heat and humidity return for much of the week. The calendar is moving towards fall, but the temperatures are headed back to summer.

    Warmer, more humid air will move back into the area starting Tuesday, with heat index readings topping 90 degrees by the middle of the week.

    High temperatures Tuesday will reach the mid 80s, and then jump into the upper 80s Wednesday. The humidity will also help to fuel scattered showers and storms at times with brief heavy downpours possible. 

    Summer-like, unsettled weather will stick around through Friday.

