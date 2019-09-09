PITTSBURGH - We're looking at a beautiful Monday to start off the week with comfortable temps and low humidity.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Related Headlines
The next best chance for steady rain and a few thunderstorms will hold off until the middle of next week, along with much warmer and more humid conditions.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}