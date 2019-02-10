PITTSBURGH - Cold air will push lows overnight to around 10 degrees by early Sunday morning. The wind will be light to calm, limiting any wind chill.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a winter weather episode starting Sunday evening and continuing through the Monday morning commute. Based on the most recent data, light snow will continue through Monday morning.
Snow could be falling during the morning commute Monday, and cold road temperatures will allow even a coating of snow to create icy spots. Recent heavy rain has also washed away any residual ice treatment left on roads and sidewalks, so plan now for possible delays.
Snow will mix with and change to rain in southern counties, limiting snow amounts. A wintry mix and straight snow will persist in northern locations, allowing for higher snow amounts there through Monday afternoon.
As always, this forecast will change as the system develops and moves closer to our area through the weekend. Stay with our team of meteorologists for updates, and check back often for the latest on Channel 11 News.
