PITTSBURGH - Light jackets and sweatshirts will be needed at the bus stop early Tuesday.
Temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees cooler than the warmth of the weekend, and that cool air is sticking around. A little patchy fog could slow your drive in a few spots, especially in areas that picked up rain.
Sunshine will mix with clouds through the afternoon, making it perfect for afterschool events or a walk in the park. Our next best chance for wet weather moves in late Thursday.
