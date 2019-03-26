PITTSBURGH - You’ll need the sunglasses and jackets for Tuesday afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, highs in the mid-40s and a breeze.
Tonight will be chilly again with lows back in the mid-20s. There shouldn’t be much of a wind chill because winds should stay rather light into Wednesday morning.
Southerly winds on Wednesday will bring a warm up to the mid to upper 50s. We’ll continue to see sunshine.
Thursday will bring a chance of showers in the evening with highs in the low 60s. The weather will turn unsettled into the weekend with rain chances each day from Friday into Sunday. Sunday may bring a mix of rain and snow as temperatures cool off.
