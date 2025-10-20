Cool, breezy Monday with few spotty showers possible in some areas

PITTSBURGH — Cool and breezy through the afternoon, highs in the upper 50s near 60 degrees. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out north of Pittsburgh as a chilly northwesterly breeze continues over Lake Erie.

Showers are possible again Tuesday with even cooler air arriving for the remainder of the week; highs will be in the low 50s by Wednesday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group