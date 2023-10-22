Cool, breezy Sunday; temperatures will be in 40s

PITTSBURGH — We’re still tracking a few showers this morning, but like yesterday, we should have plenty of dry daylight hours today.

Still, it will be cool and breezy with temperatures most of the day stuck in the 40s. Skies will clear out this evening, and with calming winds tonight, areas of frost are likely Monday morning. Some places could see temps dip near freezing, which also raises concerns for a freeze. Cover your outdoor plants or bring them inside before the sun sets.

High pressure will anchor itself south of the region by mid-week, driving in warmer air and mainly dry conditions. Highs by Tuesday should break 70 with highs staying above normal for much of the week!

