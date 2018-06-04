  • Cool, damp start to the week

    Damage was left behind after storms rolled through our area Sunday.

    A tree fell onto some power lines on East Hillcrest Avenue in New Castle, where power was knocked out.

    Crews closed Cola Street on Mount Washington after part of the roadway started to collapse.

    The storms are leaving behind cooler temperatures that will linger through the week.

