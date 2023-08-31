Highs in the 70s Thursday; mild temps continue into weekend

PITTSBURGH — You might want a jacket as you head out to work and school Thursday with most folks waking up to temperatures in the 50s.

You’ll see more sunshine through the afternoon as temperatures climb back into the mid-70s.

Milder temperatures are on the way as we head into the Labor Day weekend and by Sunday, late summer heat and humidity will have you scrambling to find a place to cool off.

Rain chances look low for the next five days and through much of next week.

