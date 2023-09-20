Sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s

PITTSBURGH — It’s another cool and crisp start to the day with temperatures straddling around 50 degrees. We’ll see a nice bounce back today with highs in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.

Strengthening high pressure will continue the warming trend tomorrow as highs approach 80 degrees. Some cooler air will filter back in toward late week with low temperatures staying nice and comfortable in the 50s.

Tropical moisture along the East Coast could get close to our area this weekend, but at this point, our weather looks to stay dry with just an increase in clouds by Sunday. At this point, we may have to wait until early or even mid-next week to see any hope for rain!

