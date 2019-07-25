PITTSBURGH - Grab your sunglasses and a light jacket. Temperatures Thursday morning will once again be in the 50s and we'll see plenty of sun as the sun comes up.
Highs this Thursday afternoon will be near 80 degrees. There will be a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in the ridges and along the I-80 corridor.
Expect a clear sky Thursday night with lows near 60.
Temperatures will climb to the mid-80s this weekend
