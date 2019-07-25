  • Cool start, plenty of sunshine for Thursday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Grab your sunglasses and a light jacket. Temperatures Thursday morning will once again be in the 50s and we'll see plenty of sun as the sun comes up.

    Highs this Thursday afternoon will be near 80 degrees. There will be a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in the ridges and along the I-80 corridor.

    Related Headlines

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

    Expect a clear sky Thursday night with lows near 60. 

    Temperatures will climb to the mid-80s this weekend 

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories