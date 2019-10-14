PITTSBURGH - Put that jacket on before you head out the door Monday, and you can get good use out of it all day.
Temperatures will start the day in the 40s. Despite a good deal of sunshine, we'll only warm into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees during the afternoon. West winds up to 15 mph will keep a little chill in the air, too.
Related Headlines
Tuesday will be a sunny, pleasant day before rain moves into the area late Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Expect a soggy start to the day Wednesday, with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}