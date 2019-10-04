PITTSBURGH - You'll need a jacket if you're heading out this evening. Temperatures will fall to the 50s during the evening with lows overnight in the low 40s.
Some outlying areas, valleys and rural communities may dip into the upper 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for our mountain counties.
Saturday will bring abundant sunshine with highs in the upper 60s.
Rain will be developing Sunday morning. While it doesn't look to be a washout, there will be periods of showers, so grab your umbrella.
More steady and heavy rain looks to move in by Sunday night into Monday.
