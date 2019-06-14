PITTSBURGH - It's another jacket kind of morning, with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s to start the day Friday.
Any early-morning showers will quickly head out, but you can expect damp roads for the morning commute.
There will be a nice mix of sun and clouds during the day, with west winds gusting to 30 mph at times. That wind will help to keep things cool as temperatures struggle back to 70 degrees.
The weekend starts dry, but showers return very late in the day Saturday, with on and off showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday.
