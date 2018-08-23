PITTSBURGH - The area will get an early preview of fall weather Thursday.
Temperatures are starting the day in the 40s and 50s. There is a drop-off in humidity as well.
Temperatures will push into the 70s during the day with sunshine and just a few clouds.
It will be another cool night Thursday night before warmer air slowly pours into the region through the weekend.
A shower or storm will be possible over the weekend, but it will be dry much of the time.
