    PITTSBURGH - The area will get an early preview of fall weather Thursday.

    Temperatures are starting the day in the 40s and 50s. There is a drop-off in humidity as well.

    Temperatures will push into the 70s during the day with sunshine and just a few clouds.

    It will be another cool night Thursday night before warmer air slowly pours into the region through the weekend.

    A shower or storm will be possible over the weekend, but it will be dry much of the time.

