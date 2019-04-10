  • Cooler air moves in for Wednesday

    PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will start Wednesday in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

    Cool air sticks around for the daytime, too, with high temperatures only in the mid- to upper-50s.

    Warm air is back Thursday, with temperatures pushing toward 70 degrees.

    A strong storm system will bring showers, thunderstorms and strong winds to the area Friday.

    Widespread severe weather is not in the forecast at this time, but a stronger storm with damaging winds and heavy rain can't be ruled out.

    Our team of meteorologists is watching a powerful storm moving across the United States now, monitoring the impacts it could have on our area later this week. Right now, high winds and possible storms are in the forecast, so check back often for updates.

