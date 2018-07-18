Temperatures Wednesday morning are starting 10-15 degrees cooler than Tuesday morning.
The humidity has all but disappeared across the area as well, giving the air a very dry, light feeling.
Sunshine will mix with some clouds from time to time Wednesday. Most areas will see high temperatures in the upper 70s.
It will be a bit warmer Thursday, but the humidity doesn't start to return until Thursday and Friday along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms by the weekend.
