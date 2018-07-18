  • Cooler temperatures, lower humidity Wednesday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Temperatures Wednesday morning are starting 10-15 degrees cooler than Tuesday morning.

    The humidity has all but disappeared across the area as well, giving the air a very dry, light feeling.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Sunshine will mix with some clouds from time to time Wednesday. Most areas will see high temperatures in the upper 70s.

    It will be a bit warmer Thursday, but the humidity doesn't start to return until Thursday and Friday along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms by the weekend.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories