PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will be in the 50s for many areas to start the day Friday, and humidity has checked out.
There will be very little recovery in temperatures as northwest winds pump in chilly air throughout the day. Most neighborhoods will top out in the lower 60s.
A stray shower or two is possible Friday, but most areas will see no rain with increasing amounts of sunshine during the afternoon.
It will be a chilly start to the weekend, with many people waking up to temperatures in the lower 40s Saturday. A few areas will dip into the 30s.
Sunshine will help numbers rebound into the mid- to upper-60s by late Saturday afternoon.
Rain arrives Sunday, with some heavy rain possible Sunday night into Monday.
