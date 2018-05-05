Clouds and cooler temperatures will start your weekend and give way to showers Sunday.
Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s, which is 5 to 10 degrees cooler than the last few days.
A few isolated showers are possible south of Interstate 70 and in the ridges, but most areas will stay dry.
Another round of showers moves in Sunday.
Runners and volunteers at the Pittsburgh Marathon will need to have rain gear on standby, as wet weather moves in from the south.
Scattered showers will continue off and on through the day, mainly from Butler County south.
