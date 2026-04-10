Cooler temperatures, sunshine for the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Cooler weather will settle in to start the weekend, so dress in layers as you head out early Saturday.

Temperatures will start out in the low 40s, but jump about 20 degrees through the day, topping out in the low 60s. You’ll also enjoy a nice mix of clouds and sunshine through the day.

Highs will warm up even more on Sunday, climbing into the mid-70s with increasing clouds late in the day.

A bigger warmup is set to move in next week with highs in the low to mid 80s, along with scattered showers and a few storms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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