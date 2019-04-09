  • Cooler temperatures, winds picking up Tuesday

    By: Stephen Cropper

    PITTSBURGH - Grab the light jacket before you head out Tuesday, as cooler temperatures move in through the day.

    Highs will top out in the 60s but will fall into the 40s late day. Winds will also pick up through the afternoon Tuesday with gusts of 20 mph to 25 mph possible. Clouds will slowly give way to some sunshine as the day goes on. 

    It will be even colder early Wednesday, with wind chills near freezing to start the day. 

    A late week system will push milder air into the area Thursday, but also bring wet weather back before the week ends. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the weather changes. 

