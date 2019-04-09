PITTSBURGH - Grab the light jacket before you head out Tuesday, as cooler temperatures move in through the day.
Highs will top out in the 60s but will fall into the 40s late day. Winds will also pick up through the afternoon Tuesday with gusts of 20 mph to 25 mph possible. Clouds will slowly give way to some sunshine as the day goes on.
Related Headlines
It will be even colder early Wednesday, with wind chills near freezing to start the day.
A late week system will push milder air into the area Thursday, but also bring wet weather back before the week ends. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the weather changes.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}