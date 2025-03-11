Daytime highs will be well above normal for the rest of the week





PITTSBURGH — If high temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees are your thing, you are in the right place.

Daytime highs will be well above normal the rest of the week with overnight lows on the cool side. Grab a lighter jacket to start each day, but you can easily take it off during the afternoon.

The work week will be mostly dry with only a stray shower or two near the I-80 corridor Wednesday and a few showers possible Thursday evening and Thursday night.

A bigger system will bring us the chance of rain and a few storms this weekend. While the weekend won’t be a washout, some heavy rain will be possible with this system.

