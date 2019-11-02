PITTSBURGH - Layer up if you're headed out to run the Pittsburgh 10-mile race or rake leaves this weekend. It will feel more like mid-to-late December.
The low temperatures will dip into the 30s, and highs will struggle to get out of the 40s.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
We'll see plenty of sunshine Saturday, but another shot of cold air could stir up a few flurries or wet snowflakes late Saturday into Sunday.
Highs Sunday will be colder, barely making it back into the mid-40s.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}