PITTSBURGH - We're locked in a deep freeze this week with high temperatures below freezing through Friday.
Temperatures will start the day Tuesday in the single digits, with most areas struggling into the lower 20s by the afternoon.
Scattered light snow showers will develop Tuesday afternoon and evening, providing a light coating of snow in many areas. Roads could become slick as the sun goes down early Tuesday evening.
It will be another bitter cold March day Wednesday with scattered flurries. Temperatures, once again, will only recover into the lower 20s, with wind chills in the single digits much of the day.
Your furnace will be busy through Thursday, with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below the average for this time of the year.
